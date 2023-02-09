As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, CarMax Inc. (KMX) offers stability

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed the day trading at $76.22 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $76.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322996 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KMX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $114.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KMX traded about 2.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KMX traded about 2.36M shares per day. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.51M. Shares short for KMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 21.82M, compared to 13.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.31B and the low estimate is $29.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.