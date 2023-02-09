As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) offers stability

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed the day trading at $19.32 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $19.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032745 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 183,280 led to the insider holds 93,347 shares of the business.

Vitalone Joseph A sold 19,854 shares of EXTR for $380,045 on Jan 24. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 45,090 shares after completing the transaction at $19.14 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Thomas Remi, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.46 each. As a result, the insider received 184,567 and left with 103,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXTR traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXTR traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 130.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.