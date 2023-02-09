As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) offers stability

The closing price of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) was $83.14 for the day, down -3.49% from the previous closing price of $86.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509969 shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POWI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $65.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Bailey Doug sold 836 shares for $83.51 per share. The transaction valued at 69,817 led to the insider holds 108,783 shares of the business.

BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold 5,882 shares of POWI for $488,324 on Feb 07. The President and CEO now owns 565,227 shares after completing the transaction at $83.02 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Barsan Radu, who serves as the VP of Technology, Engineering of the company, sold 1,432 shares for $84.73 each. As a result, the insider received 121,341 and left with 34,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $98.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.08.

Shares Statistics:

POWI traded an average of 354.08K shares per day over the past three months and 488.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Shares short for POWI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, POWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.6M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, Power Integrations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.13M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.93M, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.28M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742.9M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.