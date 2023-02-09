Considering Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) closed at $83.27 in the last session, down -4.80% from day before closing price of $87.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1239415 shares were traded. DY stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On August 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $88.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Sykes Richard K sold 2,000 shares for $92.35 per share. The transaction valued at 184,700 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DUKE DWIGHT B sold 4,534 shares of DY for $470,130 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 39,139 shares after completing the transaction at $103.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, VILLAVERDE SHARON, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $100.01 each. As a result, the insider received 75,008 and left with 7,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DY has reached a high of $122.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DY traded on average about 436.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 494.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.43M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $4.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.