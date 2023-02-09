Considering Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $27.07 in the last session, down -8.08% from day before closing price of $29.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940850 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $30 from $18 previously.

On September 14, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 45,249 shares for $29.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,353,849 led to the insider holds 18,931,029 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 68,786 shares of VIR for $2,091,135 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 18,976,278 shares after completing the transaction at $30.40 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 86,801 shares for $29.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,578,016 and left with 19,045,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $34.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIR traded on average about 808.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 821.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 4.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of -$1.19, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is -$3.3, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$5.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $178.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.6M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.62M, an estimated increase of 72.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.45M, a decrease of -92.10% less than the figure of $72.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.6M and the low estimate is $65.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -79.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.