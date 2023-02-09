DOCS (Doximity Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $37.27 down -4.97% from its previous closing price of $39.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732215 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doximity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $32 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

On October 24, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $28.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on October 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Bryson Anna sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 104,763 shares of the business.

Tangney Jeffrey bought 2,950 shares of DOCS for $101,775 on May 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 252,950 shares after completing the transaction at $34.50 per share. On May 20, another insider, Jorgensen Paul W., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 482,864 and bolstered with 197,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $64.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCS has traded an average of 1.94M shares per day and 1.99M over the past ten days. A total of 193.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.60M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 15.37M, compared to 15.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $591M and the low estimate is $488.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.