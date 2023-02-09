DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $66.18 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $64.95, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3035695 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $50.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Springer Daniel D. sold 147,008 shares for $55.08 per share. The transaction valued at 8,097,603 led to the insider holds 1,225,714 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,009 shares of DOCU for $8,543,575 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 1,377,326 shares after completing the transaction at $58.12 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Springer Daniel D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,009 shares for $58.48 each. As a result, the insider received 8,597,128 and left with 1,524,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $131.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 12.06M, compared to 19.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.