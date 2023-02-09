GOLD (Barrick Gold Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.34, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $18.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11918379 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOLD traded 18.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.81M with a Short Ratio of 26.24M, compared to 62.6M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GOLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.6B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $10.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.