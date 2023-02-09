How is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ABUS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.95 in the prior trading day, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) closed at $2.83, down -4.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712827 shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4481.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 931.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 625.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.15M. Insiders hold about 25.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.2M to a low estimate of $3.34M. As of the current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.38M, an estimated increase of 293.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.62M, an increase of 168.90% less than the figure of $293.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.99M, up 308.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.9M and the low estimate is $8.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -46.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.