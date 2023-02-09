How is Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (NYSE: LEG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) closed at $34.60 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $34.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243840 shares were traded. LEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $24 from $31 previously.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when GLASSMAN KARL G sold 26,401 shares for $40.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,033 led to the insider holds 852,950 shares of the business.

WOOD PHOEBE A sold 2,500 shares of LEG for $95,870 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 53,580 shares after completing the transaction at $38.35 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Brunner Robert E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,924 shares for $38.89 each. As a result, the insider received 347,081 and left with 9,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leggett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has reached a high of $41.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEG traded on average about 846.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.72M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.21M, compared to 7.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 6.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEG is 1.76, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 64.70% for LEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.