How is Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (NYSE: TWO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at $17.21 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $17.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1611805 shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.75 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when VINAR JASON sold 1,231 shares for $17.73 per share. The transaction valued at 21,827 led to the insider holds 36,223 shares of the business.

Sandberg Rebecca B sold 2,855 shares of TWO for $50,537 on Jan 30. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 100,406 shares after completing the transaction at $17.70 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, RUSH ROBERT, who serves as the Vice President & CRO of the company, sold 2,599 shares for $17.74 each. As a result, the insider received 46,100 and left with 64,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $22.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWO traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 11.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TWO is 2.40, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.20. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.42M, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.2M and the low estimate is $23.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.