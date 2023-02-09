I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

After finishing at $96.73 in the prior trading day, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed at $95.38, down -1.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557037 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $85 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $90.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Ju Chi-Hong sold 2,000 shares for $81.16 per share. The transaction valued at 162,320 led to the insider holds 153,689 shares of the business.

Day Christopher sold 2,452 shares of AMBA for $200,069 on Dec 20. The VP, Marketing now owns 16,587 shares after completing the transaction at $81.59 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 764 shares for $80.46 each. As a result, the insider received 61,472 and left with 155,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $156.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $332.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.