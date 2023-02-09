In spite of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (NYSE:SBS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock clocked out at $10.10, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2312476 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBS traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, SBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 50.60% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.