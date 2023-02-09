In spite of Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) closed at $34.71 up 3.46% from its previous closing price of $33.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713318 shares were traded. CRTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Criteo S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On March 01, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Glickman Sarah JS sold 5,654 shares for $28.95 per share. The transaction valued at 163,670 led to the insider holds 198,074 shares of the business.

WARNER JAMES sold 30,600 shares of CRTO for $792,540 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 27,553 shares after completing the transaction at $25.90 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Clarken Megan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,645 shares for $26.34 each. As a result, the insider received 96,011 and left with 400,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Criteo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO has reached a high of $36.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRTO has traded an average of 315.31K shares per day and 408.79k over the past ten days. A total of 60.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.49M. Shares short for CRTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $224.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $230.4M to a low estimate of $213M. As of the current estimate, Criteo S.A.’s year-ago sales were $205.02M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.8M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $981.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $949.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920.79M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.