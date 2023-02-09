In spite of Oak Street Health Inc.’s (NYSE:OSH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed at $35.23 up 4.60% from its previous closing price of $33.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48600529 shares were traded. OSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oak Street Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when COOK TIMOTHY M sold 1,480 shares for $28.49 per share. The transaction valued at 42,161 led to the insider holds 1,357,241 shares of the business.

GUENTHNER ROBERT sold 592 shares of OSH for $17,077 on Feb 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 460,027 shares after completing the transaction at $28.85 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, GUENTHNER ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,250 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 233,943 and left with 460,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $34.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSH has traded an average of 2.74M shares per day and 4.37M over the past ten days. A total of 231.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.32M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.69M with a Short Ratio of 19.75M, compared to 20.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 16.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.