In the case of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI), what’s next?

The closing price of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was $22.46 for the day, down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $23.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8031189 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BILI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $11.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.20.

Shares Statistics:

BILI traded an average of 11.61M shares per day over the past three months and 7.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 395.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.76M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.37M with a Short Ratio of 20.91M, compared to 29.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$2.01, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 25 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $828.07M to a low estimate of $786.72M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $818.28M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $884.27M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $954.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $834.47M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.