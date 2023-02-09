In the case of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY), what’s next?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983539 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 01, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 99.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSNY traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSNY traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.