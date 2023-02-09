In What Direction Will Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) was $104.49 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $103.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185402 shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NBIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $130 from $120 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $130.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $136.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Cooke Julie sold 1,328 shares for $103.83 per share. The transaction valued at 137,883 led to the insider holds 27,424 shares of the business.

ROBERTS EIRY sold 980 shares of NBIX for $102,072 on Feb 08. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 41,015 shares after completing the transaction at $104.16 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, who serves as the Chief Integration Officer of the company, sold 701 shares for $103.83 each. As a result, the insider received 72,785 and left with 42,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 179.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $129.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.03.

Shares Statistics:

NBIX traded an average of 816.29K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $363.02M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.35M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.62M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.