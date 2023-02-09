Invest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $12.68 in the prior trading day, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $12.58, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522017 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Crowley John F sold 147,316 shares for $13.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,931,342 led to the insider holds 1,004,669 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 20,000 shares of FOLD for $259,508 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 845,129 shares after completing the transaction at $12.98 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Rosenberg Ellen, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 31,839 shares for $13.32 each. As a result, the insider received 424,006 and left with 332,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 289.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Shares short for FOLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.78M with a Short Ratio of 19.37M, compared to 22.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $84.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.76M to a low estimate of $80.1M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.55M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.37M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617M and the low estimate is $384.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.