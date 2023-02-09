Invest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) closed at $9.92 in the last session, down -8.91% from day before closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20284891 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,500 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 558,696 led to the insider holds 9,376 shares of the business.

Stark David Matthew sold 58,163 shares of TEVA for $525,590 on Jul 28. The Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer now owns 2,974 shares after completing the transaction at $9.04 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fridriksdottir Hafrun, who serves as the Executive VP, Global R&D of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $8.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,067 and left with 1,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEVA traded on average about 9.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 25.02M, compared to 25.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.88B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.92B and the low estimate is $14.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.