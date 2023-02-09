Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock clocked out at $7.43, up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $7.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2563649 shares were traded. VIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIV traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.34M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 9.23M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.14, VIV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 42.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.73B and the low estimate is $8.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.