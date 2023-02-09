Investing in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) closed at $4.56 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974808 shares were traded. VRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ViewRay Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 25,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 117,409 led to the insider holds 192,790 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 20,000 shares of VRAY for $58,518 on May 20. The Director now owns 113,279 shares after completing the transaction at $2.93 per share. On May 19, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,898 and bolstered with 93,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6972.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRAY has traded an average of 781.96K shares per day and 886.22k over the past ten days. A total of 181.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.29M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 8.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26M to a low estimate of $23.1M. As of the current estimate, ViewRay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.18M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.75M, an increase of 60.60% over than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.12M, up 41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.1M and the low estimate is $127.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.