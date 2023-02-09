Is Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $74.35 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $74.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2210961 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIO traded on average about 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.74M, compared to 14.82M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RIO is 6.84, which was 4.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.