Is this a Prime Time To acquire Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) stock

The price of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed at $59.98 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $61.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4604444 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $91 previously.

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $89 to $58.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares for $64.44 per share. The transaction valued at 322,186 led to the insider holds 30,921 shares of the business.

Miller Shane sold 6,608 shares of TSN for $447,692 on Nov 22. The Group President Fresh Meats now owns 30,921 shares after completing the transaction at $67.75 per share. On May 11, another insider, Tu Amy, who serves as the EVP&Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,346 shares for $90.30 each. As a result, the insider received 302,130 and left with 51,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $100.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSN traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 357.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.30M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 4.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TSN is 1.92, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.27 and $7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.75. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.93B to a low estimate of $13.07B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.81B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.05B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.68B and the low estimate is $49.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.