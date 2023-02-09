It’s a good day to be an A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, A10 Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.03, down -4.51% from its previous closing price of $15.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1849717 shares were traded. ATEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 21, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 16, 2019, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2019, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Trivedi Dhrupad sold 8,245 shares for $15.87 per share. The transaction valued at 130,860 led to the insider holds 519,121 shares of the business.

BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 1,777 shares of ATEN for $28,203 on Feb 03. The EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg now owns 125,920 shares after completing the transaction at $15.87 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Becker Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,618 shares for $15.87 each. As a result, the insider received 25,680 and left with 59,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $19.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATEN traded 687.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 666.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $71.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.1M to a low estimate of $69.96M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.36M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.79M, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.04M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.57M and the low estimate is $296.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.