It’s a good day to be an CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shareholder

In the latest session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) closed at $149.23 up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $148.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774629 shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On January 04, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $145.

On December 16, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $180.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYBR has traded an average of 467.59K shares per day and 416.91k over the past ten days. A total of 40.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.07M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $150.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155M to a low estimate of $148.66M. As of the current estimate, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $121.6M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.86M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.5M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $603.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $596.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.92M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $781.8M and the low estimate is $705.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.