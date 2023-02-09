It’s a good day to be an The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock clocked out at $36.06, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $35.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817009 shares were traded. LSXMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSXMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $56 from $57 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $55.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 07, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,950 led to the insider holds 14,871 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,371 shares of LSXMA for $46,614 on Jan 06. The CAO/PFO now owns 14,871 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $32.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,560 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMA has reached a high of $52.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSXMA traded 663.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 866.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 332.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.26M. Shares short for LSXMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 6.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.51B and the low estimate is $9.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.