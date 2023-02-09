It’s an appealing income play to consider A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

The price of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed at $66.21 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $66.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853446 shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $67 previously.

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $58.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Kempken Daniel L sold 2,500 shares for $68.35 per share. The transaction valued at 170,875 led to the insider holds 8,344 shares of the business.

Carver Samuel M. sold 4,000 shares of AOS for $278,603 on Feb 03. The SVP – Global Operations now owns 1,154 shares after completing the transaction at $69.65 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Rajendra Ajita G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,100 shares for $71.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,777,042 and left with 39,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $75.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AOS traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.05M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AOS is 1.20, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 33.50% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $936.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $994M to a low estimate of $901.84M. As of the current estimate, A. O. Smith Corporation’s year-ago sales were $995.5M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.73M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $872.81M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.