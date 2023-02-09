It’s an appealing income play to consider Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

After finishing at $6.77 in the prior trading day, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) closed at $6.52, down -3.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525487 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 356.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.07.