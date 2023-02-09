It’s an appealing income play to consider Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

After finishing at $26.87 in the prior trading day, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at $26.60, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9759651 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On January 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $28.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares for $32.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,913,149 led to the insider holds 182,700 shares of the business.

TILLMAN LEE M sold 30,000 shares of MRO for $974,691 on Nov 11. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 886,219 shares after completing the transaction at $32.49 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Warnica Kimberly O., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.72 each. As a result, the insider received 163,575 and left with 62,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 670.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.32M with a Short Ratio of 19.20M, compared to 22.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.82B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.