It’s an appealing income play to consider Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The price of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed at $1.67 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628931 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6486.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3332.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGB traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.56M, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.07M and the low estimate is $292.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.