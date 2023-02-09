It’s an appealing income play to consider The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

The price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) closed at $35.90 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $35.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288989 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSXMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,950 led to the insider holds 14,871 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,371 shares of LSXMK for $46,614 on Jan 06. The CAO/PFO now owns 14,871 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $32.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,560 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $52.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSXMK traded on average about 839.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.37M. Insiders hold about 10.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.25% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 5.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.47B and the low estimate is $9.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.