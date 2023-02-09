It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Valvoline Inc. (VVV) stock

The closing price of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) was $34.65 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $34.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129064 shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VVV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 260.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On May 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Matheys Heidi J. sold 3,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 37,159 shares of the business.

Ryan Michael S. sold 900 shares of VVV for $29,457 on Nov 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,258 shares after completing the transaction at $32.73 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Gerrald Thomas A. II, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CSCO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.93 each. As a result, the insider received 164,670 and left with 21,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $36.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.61.

Shares Statistics:

VVV traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 3.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, VVV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $984M to a low estimate of $413M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc.’s year-ago sales were $835M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $952.01M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $952.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $952.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.