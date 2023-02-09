NCNO (nCino Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $29.93 up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $29.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623746 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.74.

For a deeper understanding of nCino Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On October 31, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on October 31, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Sellers Jeanette sold 696 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 20,817 led to the insider holds 18,141 shares of the business.

Desmond Sean sold 1,616 shares of NCNO for $49,372 on Feb 03. The Chief Customer Success Officer now owns 216,096 shares after completing the transaction at $30.55 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Naude Pierre, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,474 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 197,794 and left with 882,918 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $55.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.05.

For the past three months, NCNO has traded an average of 694.59K shares per day and 633.96k over the past ten days. A total of 110.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 4.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.06.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.75M and the low estimate is $474.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.