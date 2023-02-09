SNDX (Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.81, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $26.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617119 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Metzger Michael A sold 5,959 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 164,697 led to the insider holds 17,659 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,854 shares of SNDX for $1,417,909 on Feb 06. The President, Head of R&D now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $26.83 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Ordentlich Peter, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 69 shares for $28.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,962 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDX traded 858.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 731.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.76 and -$3.32.