The name JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $13.25 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510925 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,900 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 378,534 led to the insider holds 1,103,223 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of JELD for $365,026 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 1,099,659 shares after completing the transaction at $11.85 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 32,000 shares for $11.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 383,549 and bolstered with 1,096,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $24.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JELD has traded an average of 634.58K shares per day and 606.25k over the past ten days. A total of 84.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.3B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.