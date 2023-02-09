The name Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) closed at $5.48 down -11.04% from its previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695626 shares were traded. LASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laser Photonics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Nikitin Dmitriy bought 2,385 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,603 led to the insider holds 2,385 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LASE has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LASE has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 389.06k over the past ten days. A total of 7.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.