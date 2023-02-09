There are many powerful catalysts in the market: KT Corporation (KT) can be one of them

The closing price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) was $13.43 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $13.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804611 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

KT traded an average of 814.40K shares per day over the past three months and 872.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 481.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.87M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,350.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.