There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) can be one of them

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed the day trading at $5.01 up 2.04% from the previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27660743 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $11.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NU traded about 27.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NU traded about 27.68M shares per day. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Insiders hold about 8.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.37M with a Short Ratio of 99.47M, compared to 86.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 148.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $4.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.