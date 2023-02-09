There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) can be one of them

The closing price of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) was $6.07 for the day, down -3.19% from the previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787094 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 15, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 15, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.54.

Shares Statistics:

UNIT traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 2.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 16.92M, compared to 10.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, UNIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.30.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.1M to a low estimate of $281.77M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $266.75M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.28M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.