There is a good chance DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed at $14.39 in the last session, down -3.81% from day before closing price of $14.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907596 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $32.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBRG traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 7.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DBRG is 0.04, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $294.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.8M to a low estimate of $283.1M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.17M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.46M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.