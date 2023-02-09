There is a good chance Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) closed at $9.66 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $9.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032456 shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 23,102 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 220,393 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 20,000 shares of MCW for $190,800 on Dec 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 281,540 shares after completing the transaction at $9.54 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Lindsay Casey Penn, who serves as the VP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 36,978 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 332,802 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCW traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 304.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.12M. Shares short for MCW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.13M with a Short Ratio of 16.43M, compared to 13.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 23.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $216.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224M to a low estimate of $209.68M. As of the current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.31M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.55M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.51M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $859.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $871.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $758.36M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $946.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.