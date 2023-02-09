There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Pinterest Inc. (PINS).

In the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed at $25.88 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $26.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16476013 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinterest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares for $26.31 per share. The transaction valued at 197,325 led to the insider holds 206,715 shares of the business.

Sharp Evan sold 54,884 shares of PINS for $1,443,257 on Jan 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.30 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Executive Chairman, Co-F of the company, sold 23,704 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 628,156 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 186.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINS has traded an average of 11.89M shares per day and 17.3M over the past ten days. A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.83M, compared to 24.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $884.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $977.03M to a low estimate of $778.2M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $846.65M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.52M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600.3M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.