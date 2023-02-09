There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

The closing price of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) was $4.33 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9334252 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9815.

Shares Statistics:

KGC traded an average of 15.87M shares per day over the past three months and 12.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.26M with a Short Ratio of 24.52M, compared to 55.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, KGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.