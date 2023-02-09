This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

In the latest session, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) closed at $9.01 down -7.11% from its previous closing price of $9.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712234 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zymeworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 04, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.70 to $11.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 163,400 shares for $9.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,615,095 led to the insider holds 9,887,473 shares of the business.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 144,100 shares of ZYME for $1,367,639 on Jan 19. The 10% Owner now owns 9,724,073 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 203,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,029,046 and bolstered with 9,579,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZYME has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 544.77k over the past ten days. A total of 66.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 7.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $4.57 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and -$5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, up 212.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.