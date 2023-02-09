Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed the day trading at $30.10 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $31.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819569 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $30.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares for $27.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,461,252 led to the insider holds 101,248 shares of the business.

BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 42,663 shares of ANF for $962,733 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 53,214 shares after completing the transaction at $22.57 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, GREENLEES MICHAEL E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $18.17 each. As a result, the insider received 27,255 and left with 9,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $42.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANF traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANF traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 49.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.14M. Shares short for ANF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 5.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.39% and a Short% of Float of 16.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.