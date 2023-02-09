Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

The closing price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) was $13.44 for the day, up 4.43% from the previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7439897 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LESL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On November 15, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

On October 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on October 04, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On May 12, another insider, LaBode Moyo, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 4,696 shares for $17.48 each. As a result, the insider received 82,086 and left with 11,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $21.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.29.

Shares Statistics:

LESL traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 3.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Shares short for LESL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.39M with a Short Ratio of 28.75M, compared to 23.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.15% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $483M to a low estimate of $462.09M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.93M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.4M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.