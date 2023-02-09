Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

The closing price of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) was $44.19 for the day, down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $45.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2534197 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $48 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when GREENBERG MICHAEL sold 10,503 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 444,172 led to the insider holds 427,080 shares of the business.

WEINBERG DAVID sold 8,403 shares of SKX for $355,363 on Jan 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 124,419 shares after completing the transaction at $42.29 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, PACCIONE PHILLIP, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 561 shares for $42.93 each. As a result, the insider received 24,084 and left with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $49.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.98.

Shares Statistics:

SKX traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.