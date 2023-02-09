Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed the day trading at $16.31 down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $16.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5102891 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PATH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Ramani Hitesh sold 2,100 shares for $14.45 per share. The transaction valued at 30,345 led to the insider holds 438,452 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 10,000 shares of PATH for $135,048 on Dec 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 267,505 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider received 135,037 and left with 1,515,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PATH traded about 6.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PATH traded about 6.63M shares per day. A total of 550.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.53M with a Short Ratio of 33.22M, compared to 26.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.