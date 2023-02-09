Update from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) was $14.42 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726221 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $19.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Sullivan Marianne bought 10,340 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 147,345 led to the insider holds 21,940 shares of the business.

Sullivan Marianne bought 9,900 shares of PMT for $138,600 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 11,600 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Lynch Catherine A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,942 and bolstered with 10,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $17.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.38.

Shares Statistics:

PMT traded an average of 912.31K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 4.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, PMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.21.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.12M to a low estimate of $105.5M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $49.48M, an estimated increase of 135.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.08M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $135.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.3M, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.7M and the low estimate is $434.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.